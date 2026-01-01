Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes

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This project is funded in part by a Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Semiquincentennial grant.

Wyoming Public Media invited Wyomingites to get out and take photos of Wyoming’s beautiful scenery, people, and history. We were lucky to receive so many beautiful entries from all over Wyoming, and it was difficult for viewers to choose the best. The winning photos portray Wyoming’s rich history, natural beauty, national parks, and monuments. The winners are based on the top votes from Wyoming Public Media’s listeners and viewers. The top winners are posted below.