Some of the critical minerals in high demand today could be hiding in rock samples collected more than a century ago. The federal government wants states to analyze the samples in a bid that could potentially save millions of dollars in mineral exploration and reduce the need for new drilling at a time when the Trump administration is pushing for greater energy development.

The U.S. Geological Survey is awarding nearly $1.7 million to 26 states to preserve and digitize historical geological data. States are matching the federal funding, bringing the total investment to nearly $3.4 million.

The funding comes as the U.S. looks to reduce its reliance on foreign supplies of critical minerals and strengthen its own. The minerals are linked to everything from electric vehicle batteries to military equipment.

The investment also comes amid a broader federal push to better survey and develop the nation’s underground resources. In an August report , the National Petroleum Council, an advisory committee to the U.S. energy secretary, highlighted the importance of the USGS data preservation program and called for more investment in geological research and emerging technologies.

The Department of Energy touted the report’s recommendation for the USGS to “increase investment in emerging subsurface technologies through public-private partnerships and research and development.”

It also noted that America’s “subsurface resource potential may be immense.”

In Idaho, Wyoming and Arizona the funds will allow previously-collected rock samples to be analyzed. In Nevada, historic mining records will be digitized, while New Mexico will digitize drilling records.

U.S. Geological Survey Twenty-six states received federal grants to preserve historical geological data, including five in the Mountain West: Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Simon Jowitt, Nevada's state geologist and director of the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno, said revisiting the information could save millions of dollars in fieldwork gathering new samples. The findings could streamline the work of researchers, the government, and a variety of other interests.

Some of the samples come from places that are no longer accessible, including underground mines that have closed for safety reasons.

“All of these samples, all of these data cost a lot of money to generate,” Jowitt said.

New value in old rocks

The Nevada bureau houses handwritten notes and rock samples dating back to the 1800s, when prospectors were largely interested in precious metals like gold and silver.

Today, scientists can use more advanced tools to analyze those same rocks for elements that earlier generations of geologists weren't looking for.

“There's a huge amount of potential for critical minerals out there in known mineral systems that we really haven't tapped into and really haven't looked at,” Jowitt said.

He pointed to antimony , which the U.S. defense industry relies upon. Some of it, he said, is likely sitting in old ore mine waste sites because it wasn't recovered back when the mines were in business.

Jowitt said countries like Australia and Canada are already ahead of the U.S. in making geological data more accessible. From his office in Reno, he can pull up an Australian database and examine information from drilling sites thousands of miles away.

“We are moving in that direction, but we're not there yet,” Jowitt said.

The environmental stakes

Making historical geological data more accessible could also help reduce the environmental impacts of mineral exploration. But one obstacle is that mining companies often keep their findings private.

John Hadder, executive director of the Reno-based environmental advocacy group Great Basin Resource Watch, said that can lead to unnecessary drilling in areas that have already been explored.

“Depending on how long ago an area was explored, the exploration sites may have already recovered fully or partially and may be in use again by local and Indigenous communities, and wildlife,” Hadder said in an email.

The National Petroleum Council raised a similar issue in its August report, recommending a review of policies governing access to proprietary industry data. It also called for better coordination between federal and state agencies to make geological information more accessible.

Hadder is also concerned that the Trump administration's push to fast-track mineral projects could lead to avoidable environmental damage, including the fragmentation of wildlife habitat and destruction of Indigenous cultural sites.

Hadder sees potential environmental benefits, however, in recovering valuable minerals from old mine waste.

“Re-mining proposals can avoid new mining and the associated damage,” he said.

But those projects still need thorough environmental reviews and public oversight, Hadder said, to ensure that toxins in the waste aren't released into the environment.

Beyond mining

Historical geological records could also hold clues about groundwater supplies, geothermal energy and natural hazards.

Jowitt said geothermal companies are already visiting the Nevada bureau to examine old rock samples and records. Mineral explorers decades ago may have documented signs of geothermal activity without having much use for that information at the time.

The bureau is also exploring ways to use artificial intelligence to turn handwritten records into searchable text.

But much of the information in its archives has yet to be thoroughly examined, Jowitt said, largely because of a lack of funding, staffing and time.

“And we're starting to do that now, but it's really the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.