Around Wyoming, Monday, November 16

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 15, 1890, Joseph M. Carey was elected to the U.S. Senate by the state legislature. He had previously introduced the legislation in the U.S. House that had made Wyoming a state. On November 15, 1919, train robber Bill Carlisle escaped from the state penitentiary in a shirt box. On November 15, 2007, Pauline Schultz, the longtime director of the Salt Creek Museum in Midwest, received the Arts and Humanities Medal from Pres. George W. Bush. On November 18, 1902, the Irma Hotel, which was named for Buffalo Bill's daughter, opened in Cody. On November 19, 1889, Newcastle held its first city election. Three hundred and thirty-six people voted.

According to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on November 18, 1898, Grace Hebard, UW’s librarian and secretary of the Board of Trustees, was admitted to the practice of law in the state. She was the first woman in Wyoming to become a part of the profession.