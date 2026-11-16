© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 16, 2026 at 7:09 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 15, 1890, Joseph M. Carey was elected to the U.S. Senate by the state legislature. He had previously introduced the legislation in the U.S. House that had made Wyoming a state. On November 15, 1919, train robber Bill Carlisle escaped from the state penitentiary in a shirt box. On November 15, 2007, Pauline Schultz, the longtime director of the Salt Creek Museum in Midwest, received the Arts and Humanities Medal from Pres. George W. Bush. On November 18, 1902, the Irma Hotel, which was named for Buffalo Bill's daughter, opened in Cody. On November 19, 1889, Newcastle held its first city election. Three hundred and thirty-six people voted.

According to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on November 18, 1898, Grace Hebard, UW’s librarian and secretary of the Board of Trustees, was admitted to the practice of law in the state. She was the first woman in Wyoming to become a part of the profession.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel