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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, November 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 13, 2026 at 7:07 AM MST

Gillette High School students got a taste of democracy during this year’s general election. The Gillette News Record reports Jamie Given brought 60 students from her senior government class to the Campbell County Elections Office. The kids looked over sample ballots and learned about the importance of voting. Ten of the students even got to participate themselves by registering and voting during the field trip.

A University of Wyoming student has found a rare insect after two years searching. Will Anderson searched the glaciers in Yellowstone National Park last year for ice crawlers with no luck. This year, he joined a doctoral student, hoping to find the bug while helping with her research. His luck had changed by their first outing, and he uncovered two. Later this summer, he found another. Anderson hopes to use these sightings at new locations to figure out what kinds of habitats ice crawlers prefer.

The Jackson Hole History Museum has received a national award. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports it received the Interior Architecture Award from the American Institute of Architects. Architects who worked on the museum said they were careful with integrating historic cabins and outdoor spaces into it.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel