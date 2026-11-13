Around Wyoming, Friday, November 13

Gillette High School students got a taste of democracy during this year’s general election. The Gillette News Record reports Jamie Given brought 60 students from her senior government class to the Campbell County Elections Office. The kids looked over sample ballots and learned about the importance of voting. Ten of the students even got to participate themselves by registering and voting during the field trip.

A University of Wyoming student has found a rare insect after two years searching. Will Anderson searched the glaciers in Yellowstone National Park last year for ice crawlers with no luck. This year, he joined a doctoral student, hoping to find the bug while helping with her research. His luck had changed by their first outing, and he uncovered two. Later this summer, he found another. Anderson hopes to use these sightings at new locations to figure out what kinds of habitats ice crawlers prefer.

The Jackson Hole History Museum has received a national award. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports it received the Interior Architecture Award from the American Institute of Architects. Architects who worked on the museum said they were careful with integrating historic cabins and outdoor spaces into it.