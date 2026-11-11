Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 11

A Kemmerer man returned home after being deployed for almost a year to a surprise parade. The Kemmerer Gazette reports Lt. Alex Stephan was picked up by his wife from the airport. On the way back, they met up with police cars, ambulances, and a fire truck, who led him into town with sirens and lights. At the end of it, his three-year-old daughter hopped out of the fire truck and ran into her father’s arms.

Two Gillette sisters had a big surprise during class. The Gillette News Record reports 5th graders Mayson and Molly Farella were playing Heads Up Seven Up at the end of class. But it wasn’t your typical game. When the two took their heads off their desks, their sister, Madi, stood in front of them. Her return was a big surprise for them after she spent 10 months deployed at sea.

A soldier got to thank his student penpals in person. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Cloud Peak Elementary School students sent handwritten letters to Staff Sgt. Travis Milhouse’s unit during its recent deployment to Kuwait and Jordan. When he returned, he made a point to visit the kids and tell them how important those letters and drawings were to all of the soldiers. He said they would read the letters while waiting for their next task, and they were often pinned up in offices across the base.