Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 10

A familiar face is back greeting people headed toward Yellowstone. The Cody Enterprise reports, for the last few weeks, along the North Fork Highway in Wapiti, Captain Morgan has brandished his sword at any passerby. Locals were confused. Not because there was a huge statue there, but because it wasn’t the usual huge statue. But, to locals’ relief, Big Boy is back. Owner James Geier said the fast food burger mascot had just earned a break.

Two Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation members have been named to a national commission. The Powell Tribune reports Shirley Ann Higuchi and Douglas Nelson will help create a history hall in the District of Columbia courts. The commission will work on creating exhibits that tell the history of influential cases that have passed through the Washington, D.C., courts.

A former Yoder teacher and coach has been honored. The Torrington Telegram reports the high school football field has been rededicated as the Bullington-Teeters Legacy Field. The addition of Mark Bullington’s name honors the more than four decades that he taught auto and industrial arts and coached football, wrestling, and track at Southeast High School.