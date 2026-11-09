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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 9, 2026 at 7:56 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 9, 1954, it was reported that a committee of Laramie County residents had gathered in an effort to censor the “unfit, violent, and criminal” comic books from the market. The next day, it was reported that a group of women in Rock Springs began a drive against “lurid” comic books. On November 9, 1956, Worland High School won its fifth consecutive Class A football championship. November 11, 1990, saw the first sellout in the expanded War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming (UW). More than 33,000 spectators watched UW take on Brigham Young University (BYU). BYU won 45-14. On November 12, 1889, the recently incorporated town of Newcastle held its first municipal election. A year later, on November 12, 1890, the first state legislature was called to order. Two days later, on November 14, 1890, Joseph Carey and Francis Warren were elected as Wyoming’s first U.S. Senators. On November 14, 1935, Crook County News reported that a Montana man was killed by a flying sheep.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel