'Wait Wait' for November 7, 2026: With Not My Job guest Sterlin Harjo

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Sterlin Harjo and panelists Brian Babylon, Adam Felber, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Ball Room Turned Blue; Four Eyes No More; Knocking On Heaven's Door

Panel Questions

The Voice of Love

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about movie theaters trying to get butts in seats, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Peabody Award winner and creator of The Lowdown Sterlin Harjo answers our questions about hoedowns

Peter talks to Sterlin Harjo creator of Reservation Dogs and The Lowdown. Sterlin plays our game called, "Lowdown meet Hoedown." Three questions about hoedowns and squaredances.

Panel Questions

Is It Cake?; Now Hiring: Chit Chat Coordinator

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Rock Festival Family Time; Breakfast Mac and Cheese; The World's Most Dangerous Shoes

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Bob Dylan met the Pope, what's the next unlikely meeting in the news?



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