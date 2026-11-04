Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 4

Green River book lovers have a nomadic new place to get their fix. The Green River Star reports Nicole Hartford has been a reader since she was young, and always loved the idea of opening her own bookstore. But her schedule made that difficult. Then, she thought of The Wandering Shelf - like a food truck but for books. The converted trailer is stocked with books from all genres and has already become a beacon for readers at various pop up events.

Young readers in Carbon County will have their own books to nourish their love of literacy. The Saratoga Sun reports the Carbon County Higher Education Center brought back Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library after about two years without it. At a kick off event, 52 kids signed up to receive a free book a month in the mail until they turned five.

Natrona County High School got a quiet shoutout during a recent professional hockey game. Altitude Sports’ studio analyst for the Colorado Avalanche John-Michael Liles dressed up as fellow studio anchor and NC alum Kyle Keefe in high school for Halloween. His outfit was complete with a blonde wig, NC football jersey, letterman jacket, and a button with Keefe’s high school picture on it.