© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 4, 2026 at 7:12 AM MST

Green River book lovers have a nomadic new place to get their fix. The Green River Star reports Nicole Hartford has been a reader since she was young, and always loved the idea of opening her own bookstore. But her schedule made that difficult. Then, she thought of The Wandering Shelf - like a food truck but for books. The converted trailer is stocked with books from all genres and has already become a beacon for readers at various pop up events.

Young readers in Carbon County will have their own books to nourish their love of literacy. The Saratoga Sun reports the Carbon County Higher Education Center brought back Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library after about two years without it. At a kick off event, 52 kids signed up to receive a free book a month in the mail until they turned five.

Natrona County High School got a quiet shoutout during a recent professional hockey game. Altitude Sports’ studio analyst for the Colorado Avalanche John-Michael Liles dressed up as fellow studio anchor and NC alum Kyle Keefe in high school for Halloween. His outfit was complete with a blonde wig, NC football jersey, letterman jacket, and a button with Keefe’s high school picture on it.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel