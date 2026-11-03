Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 3

A Greybull man has been recognized for his time as an air ambulance pilot during the Vietnam War. The Greybull Standard reports Jerry Ewen received an interim Congressional Gold Medal. Ewen and his crews were responsible for 1,123 combat missions and rescued about 2,300 patients.

A beloved longtime firefighter has been honored posthumously. The Uinta County Herald reports Chief Donald “Don” Bodine was inducted into the Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the Fire Academy in Riverton. Bodine started volunteering with the Evanston Fire Department 50 years ago and continued right up until his death due to a rare skin cancer attributed to his occupation. His name is also under consideration for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.

A Laramie man has rescued an old house. The Powell Tribune reports Eric Murphy wanted to build to be near his family in the Powell area, but materials were exorbitantly expensive. He chanced upon a house that was going to be demoed and made a deal instead. Not wanting to waste a good house, he picked it up and moved it. Six years and thousands of work hours later, he’s almost done with the renovations.