Around Wyoming, Friday, October 30

In honor of Halloween tomorrow, here are a few spooky stories from around the state.

The Wort Hotel in Jackson has a “valued member of the team” who helps keep the operation running. According to the hotel’s blog, Robert “Bob” Tomingas started as the maintenance engineer in 1950 and was hailed as a mechanical genius who could troubleshoot any problem. Though he’s since passed on, Bob still helps out. Once, when an engineer was struggling to find a break in a water pipe, he came across a mysteriously placed pipe wrench leaning against the wall. When he broke through, he found the leak. Bob also likes to rearrange the maintenance shop from time to time. He doesn’t show himself to guests, though.

Along with some local businesses and classes, the Laramie Plains Civic Center in Laramie hosts some ghosts. According to Y95 Country, when construction started on the school that would become the Civic Center in 1878, several bodies had to be moved and given proper burials. Today, lights turn on and off on their own, an electric door repeatedly slammed itself closed during a power outage, and people walk through mysterious clouds of rose perfume. Some even hear the sound of a ghostly basketball game in the gym when no one else is around.

Y95 Country also reports that the Cowboy Bar in Meeteetse is home to some hungry Old West ghosts. The bar has been open since 1893, and shootouts in front of the saloon weren’t uncommon. Along with the usual disembodied footsteps, full glasses of liquor will fall from the bar without anyone pushing them, and they land on the ground without spilling. Employees have also heard orders for steak called out to the room, even when no one is there. Happy Halloween!