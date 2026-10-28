Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 28

A Cheyenne mom is remembering her daughter and bringing positivity to youth sports. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Charity Campfield launched the Cheyenne Youth Sports League to honor her daughter, Chelsey, who died by suicide earlier this year. It will offer volleyball and baseball programs for kids and focus on positive support and transparency. One of the volleyball teams, the Angels, will wear pink and gray and the number 14 for Chelsey.

Powell residents who struggle with food insecurity have another resource they can turn to. The Powell Tribune reports a new free farm stand at the Powell One Health Clinic is stocked with fresh food grown in local gardens. Drs. Juanita Sapp and Sarah Sowerwine also plan to offer things like seeds, baby formula, and other shelf stable products.

A pavilion in Saratoga is getting a new name. The Saratoga Sun reports the local historical and cultural association will rename the Saratoga Museum Pavilion in honor of Elva Olson Evans. Evans was a founder of the museum. They plan to hold a dedication ceremony in the summer.

And, according to search data company Answer Socrates, Wyoming is the second most haunted state in the country.