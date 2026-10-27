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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 27, 2026 at 7:09 AM MDT

A Casper kid is controlling his anger and winning world championships. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Cameron McCrimmon won his latest title this summer at the World Kickboxing and Karate Union World Championships in Berlin, Germany. That’s the third world championship the high school junior has won. McCrimmon’s parents started him in kickboxing to “channel his anger issues,” but now he does it for the love of the game.

An Evanston family business is celebrating a big milestone. The Uinta County Herald reports the Phillips RV Park has been family owned, managed, and operated for 90 years. It’s one of the oldest RV parks in the nation that have been owned and operated by the same family with no outside employees. Four generations of Phillips have been part of the business.

Three vintage signs have been rescued from fading into oblivion. The Gillette News Record reports signs from Cheyenne’s Wyoming Motel, Laramie’s Thunderbird Lodge, and Gillette’s L&H Industrial were destined for the dumpster. Instead, they went up in the lot across from the Frontier Auto Museum. The three pieces of history are the start of a vintage sign park and Airbnb.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel