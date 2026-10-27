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100 episodes of Our Living Lands

Boise State Public Radio News | By Joseph Lee
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:23 PM MDT
Courtesy of Joseph Lee and Daniel Spaulding

Two years ago, when we launched Our Living Lands, we planned to cover the impact of climate change on Indigenous communities across the country. We wanted to use a broad definition of climate change, one that would allow us to cover culture, politics, technology, and more. Now, after 100 episodes of the show, I am proud of how much we’ve done.

Through interviews, features, and creative audio storytelling, our team has explored everything from contested water rights and comic book characters to the power of Indigenous art and changing whaling seasons. These episodes feature Indigenous leaders, authors, scientists, and more.

Along the way, we’ve also captured the beauty, diversity, and importance of Indigenous lands, from the Everglades to the Arctic Coast. For our 100th episode, we wanted to showcase those lands, waters and the people who call them home.
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Joseph Lee
I’m the Indigenous Affairs Editor for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that is a collaboration with the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, and Native Public Media. I work with the Mountain West New Bureau reporters and our partners to cover the impact of climate change on Indigenous communities across the country.
See stories by Joseph Lee
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