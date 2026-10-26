Around Wyoming, Monday, October 26

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 25, 1906, Lovell was incorporated. On October 26, 1942, a person “seeking a free visit to Alcatraz” robbed the Torrington Post Office. On October 27, 1947, the University of Wyoming (UW) trustees appointed a committee to examine social-science textbooks that were being used on campus to see if any were subversive or un-American. It sparked a nationwide conversation. Ultimately, the committee examined 65 books and found they were all “clean.” On October 29, 1993, basketball point guard Kenny Sailors was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame. He was a three-time All-American and is widely credited with inventing the jump shot. On October 30, 1969, a three day Hunting Holiday was announced for Star Valley Public School pupils. It was to be Nov. 15 through 17. On October 31, 1913, the Greater Cheyenne Club removed the entire fence around the post office as an apparent Halloween prank.