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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, October 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:50 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 25, 1906, Lovell was incorporated. On October 26, 1942, a person “seeking a free visit to Alcatraz” robbed the Torrington Post Office. On October 27, 1947, the University of Wyoming (UW) trustees appointed a committee to examine social-science textbooks that were being used on campus to see if any were subversive or un-American. It sparked a nationwide conversation. Ultimately, the committee examined 65 books and found they were all “clean.” On October 29, 1993, basketball point guard Kenny Sailors was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame. He was a three-time All-American and is widely credited with inventing the jump shot. On October 30, 1969, a three day Hunting Holiday was announced for Star Valley Public School pupils. It was to be Nov. 15 through 17. On October 31, 1913, the Greater Cheyenne Club removed the entire fence around the post office as an apparent Halloween prank.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel