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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, October 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:48 AM MDT

The Split Rock Rest Area has a four-legged resident who’s so far evaded capture. The Laramie Boomerang reports stray dog Diya is friendly with other dogs but wary of people. The Riverton-based Furever Found in Fremont rescue has been trying to catch her for over a month. They’re asking people who stop not to feed her, so they can use food as bait and hopefully get her inside before winter sets in.

A Ranchester artist has hit a big milestone. The Sheridan Press reports Katie Coyne has been painting since she was a teen. Her Etsy shop, 307 Art by Katie, has helped her reach farther flung customers. Recently, she shipped out two orders, one to New Jersey and one to Rhode Island. Those two pieces mean her art resides in all 50 states.

A Jackson downhill skier is joining the national ranks. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Mattias Wilson is the latest Teton County athlete to join the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine Ski Team. The 20-year-old will be the second youngest on the team.

And, according to Bruno Marc, Wyomingites are most likely to dress up as a witch this Halloween. You also may see a lot of pirates and Poison Ivys.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel