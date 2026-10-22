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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:05 AM MDT

A Jackson tennis player has become the first No. 1 singles player to win back-to-back state titles in at least nine years. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports junior Caroline Brokaw hasn’t lost a match since the end of her freshman season. And in that span, she’s also only dropped one set.

The Tate Museum in Casper has another Wyoming specimen to study. The Basin Republican Rustler reports dinosaur bone fragments and a leg bone were discovered during excavation for the Leavitt Reservoir expansion project in northern Wyoming. The leg belonged to a sauropod, a dinosaur with a long neck and tail. Paleontologists may return to the area to search for more bones in the future.

A national writer has ranked Sheridan as the eighth best small town in the country. The Sheridan Press reports Charles Anderson has researched and visited America’s small cities for almost 50 years. He chose Sheridan partly because of its historic downtown, abundant winter sunshine, and quality community college.

And, according to SEO Agency Laid Back Llama, Wyomingites’ most searched horror movie this Halloween season is “Obsession.” “Backrooms” and “Beetlejuice” rank second and third.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel