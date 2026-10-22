Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 22

A Jackson tennis player has become the first No. 1 singles player to win back-to-back state titles in at least nine years. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports junior Caroline Brokaw hasn’t lost a match since the end of her freshman season. And in that span, she’s also only dropped one set.

The Tate Museum in Casper has another Wyoming specimen to study. The Basin Republican Rustler reports dinosaur bone fragments and a leg bone were discovered during excavation for the Leavitt Reservoir expansion project in northern Wyoming. The leg belonged to a sauropod, a dinosaur with a long neck and tail. Paleontologists may return to the area to search for more bones in the future.

A national writer has ranked Sheridan as the eighth best small town in the country. The Sheridan Press reports Charles Anderson has researched and visited America’s small cities for almost 50 years. He chose Sheridan partly because of its historic downtown, abundant winter sunshine, and quality community college.

And, according to SEO Agency Laid Back Llama, Wyomingites’ most searched horror movie this Halloween season is “Obsession.” “Backrooms” and “Beetlejuice” rank second and third.