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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, October 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 9, 2026 at 7:46 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 5, 1905, Henry Jordan of Bighorn grew a 30-pound watermelon. We’re not sure if it was on purpose or by accident. On October 7, 1890, the Buffalo Bulletin was founded. On October 8, 1890, Carbon County was reorganized, with a portion becoming Natrona County. On October 8, 1902, it was reported that a Cheyenne kid was being held by their babysitter since the mother hadn’t paid the agreed-upon wages. We assume the child was eventually returned. On October 8, 1944, 200 students were released from school to assist with the harvest in Worland. On October 9, 1943, a 30-pound cabbage was harvested in Saratoga.

The Gillette News Record reported on October 7, 1976, that a local chapter of volunteer citizen band radio owners received an unusual call during its first month of operation. They said, “Break nine. There’s a horse on top of my car, and it won’t get off.” Gillette REACT was helping with emergency and travel information. The group called a brand inspector, who helped the man get the horse down.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel