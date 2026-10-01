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The effort to create pollinator rest stops for monarch butterflies

WBUR
Published October 1, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT

Eastern monarch butterflies are flying more than 2,000 miles south, through the central U.S., to overwinter in Mexico.

A decade ago, a federal plan aimed to help the pollinators along their journey and offset habitat loss by planting strips of milkweed and wildflowers along Interstate 35.

While the project lost momentum, some Midwestern states continue to plant pollinator rest stops.

Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR