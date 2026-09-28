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'To Catch a Fish' explores the allure of sportsfishing

WBUR
Published September 28, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT

Click here to read an excerpt. 

Why do people fish? Many fishermen keep and cook their catch, of course, but few people these days are fishing for sustenance. No, fishermen and women are hooked by something other than hunger.

Mark Kurlansky has been fishing for as long as he can remember, and writing about it almost as long. His new book is called “To Catch a Fish: Essays on the Joy, Frustration, Curiosity, and Allure of Fishing,” and he joined Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to talk about it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR