Danny Bones: The far-right British rapper who is actually AI

Danny Bones is supposedly a working-class British rapper popular among far-right groups thanks to his lyrics about immigration, national identity and a broken Britain.

He is also artificial intelligence and funded by a far-right party.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Effie Webb, AI reporter for the Bureau of Investigative Journalism in the U.K., who has been investigating Bones and the people behind the rapper.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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