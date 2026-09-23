Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 23

The Campbell County community turned out for a local high schooler. The Gillette News Record reports sophomore Jack Means was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer earlier this year. Over 200 people showed up to a bowling fundraiser, including his football and swim teammates. The Camels also added ‘Stronger Than Cancer’ stickers to their football helmets this season in support of Jack.

A Jackson woman has climbed to places she never expected she’d go before. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Lina Collado grew up in Puerto Rico, is afraid of heights, and after recent surgeries, wasn’t even able to walk for a while. But she recently climbed to the second-highest point in the Teton Range. She says it’s proven to her that she’s a lot stronger than she thought before.

A local hygiene drive collected more than double what it did last year. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Churches Together organized the drive to collect things like menstrual pads, toothbrushes, toilet paper, and more. The items were given in roughly equal amounts to four different organizations.

The Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing at the University of Wyoming is celebrating 75 years this week. There were 21 students enrolled in the first class.