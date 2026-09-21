Around Wyoming, Monday, September 21

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 21, 1909, Pres. William Howard Taft designated Shoshone Cavern National Monument. It was the second national monument created in Wyoming, and the only one in the state that’s been delisted. Three years earlier, on September 24, 1906, Pres. Teddy Roosevelt designated Devils Tower as the first national monument in the state and the nation. The first Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo was held on September 23, 1897. On September 24, 1967, the Tri-Territory Historic Site was dedicatedin northern Sweetwater County. It sits on the 42nd parallel of north latitude where the boundaries of the Louisana Purchase, the Oregon Territory, and Mexico once met up.

And, the Gillette News Record reported on September 22, 1988, that Campbell County High School Principal John Riley received a check to replace two school books a student had lost 59 years before. A few years after her graduation in 1929, the student received notice she owed $5 for the two books. Since it had been so long since then, she upped the money to $25. She said now was as good a time as any to make up for it.