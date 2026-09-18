Around Wyoming, Friday, September 18

A hiker and his dog have been found after seven days missing. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that Jonathan Baily and his dog Wrigley set out toward 1,000 Island Lake in the Wind River Range, but never met up with their party. Tip Top Search and Rescue scoured the difficult terrain and eventually located and returned Baily and Wrigley to their family, safe and sound.

A Cheyenne woman is helping build community in Ecuador. Liliana Valdez is working with locals to rehabilitate a building and turn it into a dance, music, and arts center as part of a Peace Corps project. It’s currently in its fundraising phase, but locals have already pledged resources, materials, labor, and support. Valdez says the project will give young people a reliable space of their own to learn, rehearse, create, and spend time together.

A new film gives people a bison-eye view of the world. WyoFile reports “What Bison See: Restoring Yellowstone’s Lost Migrations” was created by the Wyoming Migration Initiative. But it was filmed by the animals themselves, with collars with cameras on them. The film shows how bison learned to migrate after near extermination and how the landscape depends on their movements. It will show at the Smithsonian Museum and Yellowstone.