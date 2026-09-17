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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 17, 2026 at 7:44 AM MDT

A Sheridan home has found new life as a place for people to connect with those they love, no matter where they are. The Sheridan Press reports Lucy Boswell purchased a 106-year-old house with a mind to turn it into a cozy place for people to stay. She collected furniture and decor from estate sales, antique stores, and garage sales. But the rental’s name, “Gratitude House,” is reflected in the fact that every room has a desk with stationery to write notes of gratitude. The staff mails the letters every Friday.

The Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club’s Nordic program will get a unique training experience. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports, as part of a cultural exchange, the team will spend 10 days in Italy and Switzerland this month. It’s part of an agreement with the Mals Sports School from Italy, which was supposed to also train in Jackson in the spring, but couldn’t due to the low snow.

And, two Wyoming trails have ranked in the top five best sunset walks. FitFlop placed Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail in Yellowstone at number four, and Taggart Lake Loop in Grand Teton took number five. Ranks were given based on scenic beauty, accessibility, visitor reviews, and sunset conditions.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel