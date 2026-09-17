Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 17

A Sheridan home has found new life as a place for people to connect with those they love, no matter where they are. The Sheridan Press reports Lucy Boswell purchased a 106-year-old house with a mind to turn it into a cozy place for people to stay. She collected furniture and decor from estate sales, antique stores, and garage sales. But the rental’s name, “Gratitude House,” is reflected in the fact that every room has a desk with stationery to write notes of gratitude. The staff mails the letters every Friday.

The Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club’s Nordic program will get a unique training experience. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports, as part of a cultural exchange, the team will spend 10 days in Italy and Switzerland this month. It’s part of an agreement with the Mals Sports School from Italy, which was supposed to also train in Jackson in the spring, but couldn’t due to the low snow.

And, two Wyoming trails have ranked in the top five best sunset walks. FitFlop placed Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail in Yellowstone at number four, and Taggart Lake Loop in Grand Teton took number five. Ranks were given based on scenic beauty, accessibility, visitor reviews, and sunset conditions.