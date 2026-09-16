Faherty clothing brand co-founder on how a childhood dream turned into a family business

Faherty, the elevated surf clothing brand, initially started out as the childhood dream of twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty, who grew up surfing and swimming at the Jersey Shore.

The brothers launched the company in 2013 alongside Alex Faherty’s wife, Kerry Docherty, and the twins’ mother, Ninie Norris, who designs the interiors of their stores.

Now, more than a decade later, the family-run business is valued at $250 million and has more than 90 stores across the United States.

WBUR Morning Edition host Tiziana Dearing spoke with Docherty in Boston at a recent WBUR City Space Event.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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