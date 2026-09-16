Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 16

A Saratoga man has a new lease on life thanks to his son’s lifesaving choice. The Saratoga Sun reports Ken Collamer was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and could have waited years for a donor match. But both his sons got tested as soon as they found out. While both were a match, his son Ben was the best candidate. Now, a few months after 67% of Ben’s liver was transferred to Ken, they’re both back to life as usual, but with a little more appreciation thrown in.

A Gillette teen was the first from Wyoming to participate in a national program. The Gillette News Record reports Jeremiah Johnson was one of just 72 students from around the world who took part in the week-long Four Star Leadership Program with General Tommy Franks. Johnson’s team also earned first place in the ethics competition.

A Bighorn High School student has broken a state record. The Sheridan Press reports senior Cruz Hernandez caught his 77th career touchdown earlier this month, breaking the record set in 2022. Since it’s still early in football season, Hernandez will likely keep building that record even higher.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the sixth best state to live in due to its safety and affordability.