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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 16, 2026 at 7:40 AM MDT

A Saratoga man has a new lease on life thanks to his son’s lifesaving choice. The Saratoga Sun reports Ken Collamer was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and could have waited years for a donor match. But both his sons got tested as soon as they found out. While both were a match, his son Ben was the best candidate. Now, a few months after 67% of Ben’s liver was transferred to Ken, they’re both back to life as usual, but with a little more appreciation thrown in.

A Gillette teen was the first from Wyoming to participate in a national program. The Gillette News Record reports Jeremiah Johnson was one of just 72 students from around the world who took part in the week-long Four Star Leadership Program with General Tommy Franks. Johnson’s team also earned first place in the ethics competition.

A Bighorn High School student has broken a state record. The Sheridan Press reports senior Cruz Hernandez caught his 77th career touchdown earlier this month, breaking the record set in 2022. Since it’s still early in football season, Hernandez will likely keep building that record even higher.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the sixth best state to live in due to its safety and affordability.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel