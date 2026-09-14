Around Wyoming, Monday, September 14

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 14, 1950, Pres. Harry Truman signed a law expanding Grand Teton National Park to its current size. On September 17, 1945, Casper College opened as Wyoming’s first community college. On September 18, 1893, Capt. William Kieffer and others climbed the Grand Teton. Six years later, they claimed to have been the first to make the ascent, but the actual first ascent is disputed. On September 19, 1867, the Cheyenne Leader became the first newspaper published in Cheyenne.

The Gillette News Record reported on September 14, 2003, that the town had a strange connection with cats. About 20 years before, a Caterpillar bulldozer rampaged in the streets. The week before, a man held his neighbor’s cat hostage. And there were some catty remarks in a story featuring Gillette in a recent issue of Playboy.

And Wyoming Public Media launched on September 14, 1966. A group of students and administrators broadcast from the Student Union. Sixty years later, we’re still informing, inspiring, and connecting communities across Wyoming, but now from just a building over in Knight Hall.