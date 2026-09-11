Around Wyoming, Friday, September 11

A new monument honors a beloved bear. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports a life and a half size statue of Grizzly 399 and her famous four cubs was installed outside the National Museum of Wildlife Art.

Kindergarteners in Moorcroft will learn to ride a bike thanks to a national nonprofit. All Kids Bike worked with Flying Piston Benefit to bring a fleet of 24 balance-to-pedal bikes to the Moorcroft Elementary School. The program also supplied the other equipment needed for teaching and riding, and a curriculum for PE teachers to use.

And, K9 Dora of the Rock Springs Police Department will be receiving a new bullet and stab protective vest. The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated it. The vest will be embroidered in memory of K9 Freya from Powell, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.