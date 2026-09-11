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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, September 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 11, 2026 at 7:06 AM MDT

A new monument honors a beloved bear. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports a life and a half size statue of Grizzly 399 and her famous four cubs was installed outside the National Museum of Wildlife Art.

Kindergarteners in Moorcroft will learn to ride a bike thanks to a national nonprofit. All Kids Bike worked with Flying Piston Benefit to bring a fleet of 24 balance-to-pedal bikes to the Moorcroft Elementary School. The program also supplied the other equipment needed for teaching and riding, and a curriculum for PE teachers to use.

And, K9 Dora of the Rock Springs Police Department will be receiving a new bullet and stab protective vest. The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated it. The vest will be embroidered in memory of K9 Freya from Powell, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel