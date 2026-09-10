Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 10

A Rock Springs resident is living in his dream home, which he molded with his own hands. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Mark Sweet was tired of looking at square houses. So, he built himself a round one. The concrete structure is filled with custom, hand built carpentry. Sweet says it’ll probably last for 200 years or so.

A Wyoming man has contributed thousands of samples to the known plants growing in the Bighorn Mountains. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Daniel Coles spent 146 days of fieldwork there and collected 8,087 plant specimens. The area’s flora is not well documented, but Coles made a dent. He discovered more than 200 species not seen in the Bighorns before, along with rare Arctic plants, new non-native records for Wyoming, and one non-native species that’s never been documented growing wild in North America.

A natural area just outside Green River has reopened to the public following a destructive fire. The Scott’s Bottom Nature Area burned in March, and the Parks and Recreation Department has been rehabilitating the area. While it’s still recovering, it’s once again a place for people to connect with nature.