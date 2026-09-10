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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 10, 2026 at 7:23 AM MDT

A Rock Springs resident is living in his dream home, which he molded with his own hands. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Mark Sweet was tired of looking at square houses. So, he built himself a round one. The concrete structure is filled with custom, hand built carpentry. Sweet says it’ll probably last for 200 years or so.

A Wyoming man has contributed thousands of samples to the known plants growing in the Bighorn Mountains. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Daniel Coles spent 146 days of fieldwork there and collected 8,087 plant specimens. The area’s flora is not well documented, but Coles made a dent. He discovered more than 200 species not seen in the Bighorns before, along with rare Arctic plants, new non-native records for Wyoming, and one non-native species that’s never been documented growing wild in North America.

A natural area just outside Green River has reopened to the public following a destructive fire. The Scott’s Bottom Nature Area burned in March, and the Parks and Recreation Department has been rehabilitating the area. While it’s still recovering, it’s once again a place for people to connect with nature.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel