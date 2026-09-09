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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 9, 2026 at 7:43 AM MDT

Rock Springs has another new piece of public art. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports around 30 giant quilt blocks have been installed on the side of High Country Hearing Center. Donna Toly, her quilting friends, Quilt Guild members, and other community members designed the blocks. They celebrate the creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit in Sweetwater County's history.

Laramie County Community College has been invited back to the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the program supports the college’s Essential Systems Technician training program. It provides participants with entry-level skills in plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

A local celebration of American Farmstand Day drew a crowd. The Gillette News Record reports more than 130 people visited six farmstands as part of the inaugural Great Farm Stand Crawl.

Centennial just marked a couple big milestones. The Laramie Boomerang reports, when the town was founded, it was named in honor of the country’s 100th anniversary. Now, the town is celebrating its 150th anniversary during the nation’s 250th year. Centennial isn’t planning to change its name to reflect those anniversaries anytime soon, though.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel