Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 9

Rock Springs has another new piece of public art. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports around 30 giant quilt blocks have been installed on the side of High Country Hearing Center. Donna Toly, her quilting friends, Quilt Guild members, and other community members designed the blocks. They celebrate the creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit in Sweetwater County's history.

Laramie County Community College has been invited back to the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the program supports the college’s Essential Systems Technician training program. It provides participants with entry-level skills in plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

A local celebration of American Farmstand Day drew a crowd. The Gillette News Record reports more than 130 people visited six farmstands as part of the inaugural Great Farm Stand Crawl.

Centennial just marked a couple big milestones. The Laramie Boomerang reports, when the town was founded, it was named in honor of the country’s 100th anniversary. Now, the town is celebrating its 150th anniversary during the nation’s 250th year. Centennial isn’t planning to change its name to reflect those anniversaries anytime soon, though.