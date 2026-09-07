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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 7, 2026 at 7:57 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 6, 1870, Louisa Swain became the first woman to vote in Wyoming Territory. On September 9, 1886, contractors broke ground for construction of the Capitol building. On September 9, 1925, the British born Oliver Wallop became the 8th Earl of Portsmouth in England after his brother died. He was living in Sheridan at the time. Oliver was the grandfather of U.S. Senator Malcolm Wallop. On September 10, 1889, the Lincoln Land Company, which was a subsidiary of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, offered town lots for sale in brand-new Newcastle. On September 10, 1897, the first bicycle made in Wyoming was assembled in Cheyenne. The first state election was held on September 12, 1890.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, registration and entrance exams began for the first class at UW on September 6, 1887. Instruction officially began just a few days later on September 12, 1887.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel