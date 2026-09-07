Around Wyoming, Monday, September 7

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 6, 1870, Louisa Swain became the first woman to vote in Wyoming Territory. On September 9, 1886, contractors broke ground for construction of the Capitol building. On September 9, 1925, the British born Oliver Wallop became the 8th Earl of Portsmouth in England after his brother died. He was living in Sheridan at the time. Oliver was the grandfather of U.S. Senator Malcolm Wallop. On September 10, 1889, the Lincoln Land Company, which was a subsidiary of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, offered town lots for sale in brand-new Newcastle. On September 10, 1897, the first bicycle made in Wyoming was assembled in Cheyenne. The first state election was held on September 12, 1890.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, registration and entrance exams began for the first class at UW on September 6, 1887. Instruction officially began just a few days later on September 12, 1887.