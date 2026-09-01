© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

What the Army secretary’s resignation says about the state of the U.S. military

WBUR
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll resigned after 18 months on the job. His decision comes after tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Ty Seidule, a retired United States Army brigadier general and professor of history at Hamilton College in New York, about what this resignation reveals about how Hegseth is operating his Defense Department.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR