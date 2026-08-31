Judge excludes confession in trial of accused 9/11 mastermind. What's next?

On Friday, a military judge ruled that confessions the FBI obtained from accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed cannot be used in his trial, 25 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with New York Times reporter Carol Rosenberg and Don Arias, who lost his brother Adam on 9/11.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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