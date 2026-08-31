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Bill Gates' big warning on AI

WBUR
Published August 31, 2026 at 9:57 AM MDT
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, arrives on Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Washington, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, arrives on Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Washington, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Bill Gates says the world is not ready for the era of artificial intelligence, which he warns “will be one of the most turbulent times in human history.”

The Microsoft founder is calling on governments to regulate the technology, from keeping some jobs off limits to AI to taxing AI tokens and robots.

Gates elaborated on those ideas in a conversation with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios. She spoke to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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