Around Wyoming, Friday, August 28

A missing Missouri man has been found alive after six days missing in the backcountry. CBS News reports the state’s deputy attorney general, Shaun Mackelprang, had set out to summit Gannett Peak. He made it to the top, but became dehydrated and disoriented on his way down and ended up at Scott Lake. His tent was pitched at another, similar looking lake. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Tip Top Search and Rescue were able to safely evacuate him by helicopter from Scott Lake.

A new Lovell couple has a unique tale to share with those back home in Washington. The Lovell Chronicle reports Kass and Mike Klemz spotted a badger running around their backyard. It left of its own accord, but the two are keeping an eye out in case it comes back. It was the first badger they’d ever seen.

The Jackson Airport has landed high up on several lists ranking turbulence. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Turbli ranked the Denver to Jackson route as the most turbulent flight in North America and 10th worldwide last year. The Jackson to Salt Lake City route ranked third on the continent.

And, Wyoming has been named the most cat-saving state in the country by cat care brand KittySpout. Shelters here saved 5,918 cats over the last year. That’s 1,024 per 100,000 residents.