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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 26, 2026 at 7:42 AM MDT

Two Clearmont K-12 School graduates have received one of the highest honors in FFA. The Sheridan Press reports Willow Harriet and Dellana Michelena earned their American FFA Degree. They had to perform community service, demonstrate leadership abilities, and complete secondary instruction in an agricultural education program, among other requirements.

The Sweetwater Events Complex has a new interactive monument honoring the area’s agricultural community, past and present. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports The Legacy Silo features historic photographs and QR codes linking visitors to stories of local ranching, farming, and homesteading.

Downtown Torrington has a new mural. The Torrington Telegram reports the colorful painting is meant to create a “front door” to the city’s Main Street district while celebrating the character, heritage, landscape, and spirit of Goshen County. It depicts local wildlife, agriculture, and the area’s Native American heritage.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso has been honored with the Titan of Public Service Award from the Orrin Hatch Foundation. It recognizes his years working as a doctor and now in the upper chamber of Congress.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel