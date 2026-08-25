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Why the 'Music We Heard Along the Way' stays with us

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT
Jimi Hendrix performs on tour at the Rheinhalle in Dusseldorf, Germany on Jan. 14, 1969. (Hinninger/AP)
Hinninger/AP
Jimi Hendrix performs on tour at the Rheinhalle in Dusseldorf, Germany on Jan. 14, 1969. (Hinninger/AP)

Music has the power to take you back to one specific day to one special moment.

Author Eric Gray writes about the songs that have stayed with us, and why. He has two books out called “Music We Heard Along the Way.” He speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

To share your music memories with Gray, visit his website is ericgrayauthor.com or email him at eric.concertstories@gmail.com.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR