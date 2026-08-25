Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 25

A Douglas man has found a way to honor his friend while connecting with his community. The Douglas Budget reports Tim Fosmo started “The Dude’s Trail Races” last summer for his military buddy Garrett “The Dude” Knauss, who recently died by suicide. This year, he partnered with the Warrior Trail Foundation, which uses trail running to support veterans’ mental health. For the inaugural two-day Laramie Peak Endurance Challenge, about 40 participants hiked the 10 miles up and down Laramie Peak. They either climbed it once or as many times as they could in 12 or 24 hours.

The Guernsey Golden Shovel recently found its way back into familiar hands. The Guernsey Gazette reports the award is community nominated for yards that are water conscious and attractive. The Golden Shovel was given to John and Georgia Hillen. John crafted the shovel itself a few years ago.

Newcastle has a new place to find books around town. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports The MOOving Bookstore is the dream of Bailey Whitney. Hundreds of books roll around town in a cow-themed converted trailer. Whitney’s goal is to encourage reading and make connections with the community. She hopes to eventually take it on the road to visit other parts of the state.