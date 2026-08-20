Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 20

The Laramie Little League team recently got to compete in a regional tournament. WyoSports reports the team was the first from the Gem City to go to the Mountain Region Tournament and the first in a decade to represent Wyoming there. It was also the first state champion squad since 2016.

The Sweetwater County Fair set a record this year. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Wyoming’s Big Show broke the record for all-time single-day attendance during Ian Munsick’s concert.

The original work of two University of Wyoming assistant professors had its international debut. “Swimming Upstream: A Country Music Composition” is a solo theater performance that was selected to represent the U.S. at the International University Theater Festival in Tunisia. Matthew Greenberg wrote the piece that features production design by Brandon Gellis. Through original songs, the performance traces a journey from loss and emotional exhaustion toward community and enduring love.

And, Travel and Tour World has named Casper, Cheyenne, and Evanston as Western U.S. retirement hotspots. It cited lower living costs and scenic surroundings.