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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 20, 2026 at 7:48 AM MDT

The Laramie Little League team recently got to compete in a regional tournament. WyoSports reports the team was the first from the Gem City to go to the Mountain Region Tournament and the first in a decade to represent Wyoming there. It was also the first state champion squad since 2016.

The Sweetwater County Fair set a record this year. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Wyoming’s Big Show broke the record for all-time single-day attendance during Ian Munsick’s concert.

The original work of two University of Wyoming assistant professors had its international debut. “Swimming Upstream: A Country Music Composition” is a solo theater performance that was selected to represent the U.S. at the International University Theater Festival in Tunisia. Matthew Greenberg wrote the piece that features production design by Brandon Gellis. Through original songs, the performance traces a journey from loss and emotional exhaustion toward community and enduring love.

And, Travel and Tour World has named Casper, Cheyenne, and Evanston as Western U.S. retirement hotspots. It cited lower living costs and scenic surroundings.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel