Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 13

A Wyoming drag theater company is jumping through time on a worldwide stage. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports filmmaker Allison Berg had a very specific idea for a documentary: what it was like to produce a shadowcast version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in red states.Rock Springs’ own Kenny Starling just so happened to be doing that: showing the movie while actors simultaneously performed it. Berg’s documentary, “Time Warp,” had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Mention for Best Documentary Feature and had three sold out performances.

A local geologist has launched a free self-guided tour of Grand Teton National Park. Buckrail reports Dominique Brough takes you through ancient geologic history as you drive along the park. It’s available on the TravelStorys app.

A University of Wyoming professor has been recognized by the American Marketing Association. Molly Burchett received the Sales Special Interest Group (SIG) Excellence in Teaching Award.

And, according to luxury travel advisors The Resorts Collection, Wyomingites most want to visit Key West for their domestic vacations.