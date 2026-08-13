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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 13, 2026 at 7:50 AM MDT

A Wyoming drag theater company is jumping through time on a worldwide stage. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports filmmaker Allison Berg had a very specific idea for a documentary: what it was like to produce a shadowcast version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in red states.Rock Springs’ own Kenny Starling just so happened to be doing that: showing the movie while actors simultaneously performed it. Berg’s documentary, “Time Warp,” had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Mention for Best Documentary Feature and had three sold out performances.

A local geologist has launched a free self-guided tour of Grand Teton National Park. Buckrail reports Dominique Brough takes you through ancient geologic history as you drive along the park. It’s available on the TravelStorys app.

A University of Wyoming professor has been recognized by the American Marketing Association. Molly Burchett received the Sales Special Interest Group (SIG) Excellence in Teaching Award.

And, according to luxury travel advisors The Resorts Collection, Wyomingites most want to visit Key West for their domestic vacations.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel