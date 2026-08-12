Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 11

Rawlins is embracing its designation as the halfway point along the Continental Divide Trail. The Rawlins Times reports the first inaugural Half-Way Days combined not only a celebration of the location, but of the nation’s 250th, Wyoming’s statehood day, and the tenth anniversary of Rawlins' gateway destination. The event hopes to provide through hikers on the trail a place to connect with fellow trekkers and to give the community a new celebration to look forward to.

Meeteetse has a new nod to history. The Cody Enterprise reports the huge mural on the side of the 1899 Mercantile building features four portraits of people like Amelia Earhart and Chief Washakie, wildlife like bison and the black-footed ferret, the nearby landscape, and various ranch brands.

A mountainous resident of R Park in Jackson just celebrated her fifth birthday. Buckrail reports, according to local lore, Danish artist Thomas Dambo coaxed a giant mountain troll down to watch over the banks of the park’s pond. The massive Mama Mimi is built entirely out of recycled and locally sourced materials. She sits on the bank with one leg outstretched onto a small island.