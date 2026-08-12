© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 12, 2026 at 7:31 AM MDT

Rawlins is embracing its designation as the halfway point along the Continental Divide Trail. The Rawlins Times reports the first inaugural Half-Way Days combined not only a celebration of the location, but of the nation’s 250th, Wyoming’s statehood day, and the tenth anniversary of Rawlins' gateway destination. The event hopes to provide through hikers on the trail a place to connect with fellow trekkers and to give the community a new celebration to look forward to.

Meeteetse has a new nod to history. The Cody Enterprise reports the huge mural on the side of the 1899 Mercantile building features four portraits of people like Amelia Earhart and Chief Washakie, wildlife like bison and the black-footed ferret, the nearby landscape, and various ranch brands.

A mountainous resident of R Park in Jackson just celebrated her fifth birthday. Buckrail reports, according to local lore, Danish artist Thomas Dambo coaxed a giant mountain troll down to watch over the banks of the park’s pond. The massive Mama Mimi is built entirely out of recycled and locally sourced materials. She sits on the bank with one leg outstretched onto a small island.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel