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Understanding the latest headlines on psychedelics

WBUR
Published August 6, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

Click here for the original audio and to read more. 

In April, Here & Now’s Scott Tong talked with Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Weill-Cornell Medical College and host of the “How Can I Help?” podcast, about the latest news surrounding psychedelics.

Dr. Saltz explains what the Food and Drug Administration’s plans to provide an ultra-fast review of three psychedelic drugs mean, as well as the costs and benefits of these drugs. We revisit their conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR