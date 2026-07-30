Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 30

A new nonprofit is connecting Natrona County families in need with churches that can provide support. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyo4Kids uses CarePortal to allow caseworkers to request tangible items a family needs. Local churches can then sign up to provide them, along with additional acts of service. The churches have been so quick to fulfill all of the requests that Wyo4Kids already expanded the program locally. Wyo4Kids only exists in Natrona County for now, but the hope is to eventually offer it across the state.

Public art in Jackson is helping people connect over the parts of the area they love. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports “To Jackson, With Love” is around town. The five artistic mailboxes provide blank postcards for people to write letters to the town itself. All of the notes will be collected and displayed as part of an exhibit at the Center for the Arts in October.

Grand Teton National Park recreators will be a little bit safer thanks to a new life jacket loaner program. Six loaner kiosks were recently installed at key water access points. Not only do they provide the jackets themselves, but they also share important information like the proper fit for jackets, changing water conditions, and boater safety.