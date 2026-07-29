Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 29

A former University of Wyoming rodeo man got to come back to Laramie for a slightly less serious job. The Laramie Boomerang reports J.W. Winklepleck used to compete in bareback bronc. After retiring from that, he looked to stay in the rodeo world and turned to full time clowning. During the latest Jubilee Days, he headed back to the arena as the barrelman - a move that felt like a homecoming for him.

A young bull rider made it into the Top 10 nationally. The Kemmerer Gazette reports Wren Parks competed against the best bull riders in the country at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. He came in 9th after a 72-point second round ride.

One of Wyoming’s own won at the Rank 45 Xtreme Bulls stop at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Gillette News Record reports Hayden Welsh’s overall score of 185.5 points gave him the win by just one point. Welsh is part of the rookie class of bull riders in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association this year.

A CFD vendor recently celebrated a big milestone. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Trader Barb’s has been supplying Native American-made jewelry at the event for 50 years. Owner Barbara Pratt says she has no intention of stopping anytime soon.