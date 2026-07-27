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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 27, 2026 at 7:55 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 26, 1868, a surgeon at Fort Laramie prescribed mercury and rhubarb to treat diarrhea. No word on how well it worked. On July 27, 1933, W.O. Owen took a bike ride through Yellowstone on the same bike he rode during an 1883 tour through the park. He was 74. On July 27, 1969, the Laramie County Library Board said it would send its newly purchased modern bookmobile to Casper to display it during the Central Wyoming Fair. It also took a tour of Natrona County. On July 28, 1871, the Hayden Geological Survey reached the shores of Yellowstone Lake and assembled the first known boat to sail on it. On July 29, 1878, a group including Thomas Edison and led by noted astronomer Henry Draper watched the total solar eclipse from Rawlins. Surveyor William “Billy” Owen witnessed it from the top of Medicine Bow Peak. On August 1, 1870, payday resulted in increased hospital admissions at Fort Laramie. On August 1, 1915, the first automobiles entered Yellowstone National Park.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel