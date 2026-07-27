Around Wyoming, Monday, June 27

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 26, 1868, a surgeon at Fort Laramie prescribed mercury and rhubarb to treat diarrhea. No word on how well it worked. On July 27, 1933, W.O. Owen took a bike ride through Yellowstone on the same bike he rode during an 1883 tour through the park. He was 74. On July 27, 1969, the Laramie County Library Board said it would send its newly purchased modern bookmobile to Casper to display it during the Central Wyoming Fair. It also took a tour of Natrona County. On July 28, 1871, the Hayden Geological Survey reached the shores of Yellowstone Lake and assembled the first known boat to sail on it. On July 29, 1878, a group including Thomas Edison and led by noted astronomer Henry Draper watched the total solar eclipse from Rawlins. Surveyor William “Billy” Owen witnessed it from the top of Medicine Bow Peak. On August 1, 1870, payday resulted in increased hospital admissions at Fort Laramie. On August 1, 1915, the first automobiles entered Yellowstone National Park.