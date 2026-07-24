Around Wyoming, Friday, July 24

A Powell angler has reached Ultimate status not once, but twice, and then some. To get the recognition, Shane Allen caught at least 10 different species of Wyoming game fish of qualifying length. But then he went a step further. Allen recently finished up catching all 24 game species of qualifying length in the state. Game and Fish doesn’t even have a category for that achievement because they didn’t think it was realistic.

The Governor’s Residence in Cheyenne has new art recognizing the work done by both Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the huge painted ceramic boot is similar to ones found throughout Cheyenne. During its dedication, officials also sealed a time capsule that documented the occasion and the work that has been done over the past eight years, to be opened in 50 years.

Several Big Horn High School students recently returned with high scores from a national competition. The Sheridan Press reports five earned superior ratings at the International Thespian Festival, meaning they were among the top 10% of performers. They also brought home 14 excellent ratings, which are among the top 20%.