Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 22

A Lander student has won the inaugural Presidential 1776 Award. The Lander Journal reports Miriam Washut outperformed more than 8,000 students from across the country. The competitors were asked to explain constitutional arguments, connect historical ideas across documents, and demonstrate a detailed understanding of the writings themselves.

Kelly Walsh High School has been named a State Chapter of the Year by the Tri-M National Music Honor Society. The Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage officers to perform their duties properly, and increase awareness and interest in what other chapters are doing. Kelly Walsh is one of three recognized in the Northwest division.

A coffee table book that explores the history of dude ranches in the area has won an award. “100 Years of Dude Ranching: Celebrating the Centennial of the Dude Ranchers’ Association” has received a 2026 Will Rogers Medallion Award in the Western Photographic Essays category. It explores historical and modern dude ranching, including 26 ranches that are still welcoming guests after 100 years or more in operation.