Around Wyoming, Monday, July 20

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 19, 1867, Fort Fetterman was established near present-day Douglas. It was on the North Platte River, where the Bozeman Trail broke north from the Oregon Trail. On July 21, 1867, Fort D.A. Russell was established outside of Cheyenne on Crow Creek. It’s still an active military post today, now known as F.E. Warren Air Force Base. On July 22, 1881, Hartville was founded. On July 24, 1915, a Cheyenne man drove a car from Denver to Cheyenne and beat a train by 2 minutes. On July 25, 1868, the Wyoming Territory was created by the Organic Act of Wyoming. It was carved out of portions of the Dakota, Idaho, and Utah Territories.

The Gillette News Record reported on July 24, 1988, that David Stewart was going to live out his dream and sing on the Grand Ole Opry after walking all the way to Nashville from Gillette. Performers were normally veteran artists or top performers, but after hearing about Stewart’s mission, the Opry called him up and offered him the chance to join the show. The 37-year-old was to sing “In the Wings of the Grand Ole Opry.”