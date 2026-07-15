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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 15, 2026 at 7:38 AM MDT

A Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow driver was recently recognized with the G. Clyde Larson Memorial Award for his life-saving actions in December. Early in the morning, while plowing the roads, he noticed tire tracks in the snow, suggesting a car had slid off the highway. Tyle Myers decided to stop, climbed down an icy embankment, and discovered a mother and her infant trapped in their vehicle. Because of its location, the car could have gone hours or even days without being discovered if Myers hadn’t stopped.

A new exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History is showcasing an unusual piece from Wyoming. A geyserite from Yellowstone is part of the “From These Lands: Sharing Our Natural and Cultural Heritage” exhibition. The white, rock-like chunk forms when geyser water cools at the surface after an eruption.

The Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies named the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission as the Commission/Board of the Year. Dave Zafft, deputy chief of fisheries, also won the Professional of the Year Award. And Christina Maleesa, Game and Fish federal ad coordinator, received the Outstanding WAFWA Contributor of the Year for her work within the state and with partners on grant writing.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel